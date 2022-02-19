NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Results

|Sunday
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland
Team Rooks — Scottie Barnes, Toronto, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City
Team Cavs — Jarret Allen, Cleveland, Darius Garland, Cleveland, Evan Mobley, Cleveland
Team Antetokounmpos — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905 (G League), Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
|First Round
|Team Shooting (worth 100 points)
Team Cavs 47
Team Rooks 32
Team Antetokounmpos 20
|Second Round
|Team Passing (worth 100 points)
Team Antetokounmpos 88 (win on tiebreaker)
Team Rooks 88
Team Cavs 70
|Third Round (worth 100 points)
|Team Relay
Team Rooks 1:18.5 seconds
Team Cavs advance on 3-pt. tiebreaker vs. Team Antetokounmpos
|Final Round
|Half-court Shot
Team Cavs def. Team Rooks (Evan Mobley 5.5 seconds)
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.