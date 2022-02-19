CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Results

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Results

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:24 PM

Sunday
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland

Team Rooks — Scottie Barnes, Toronto, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City

Team Cavs — Jarret Allen, Cleveland, Darius Garland, Cleveland, Evan Mobley, Cleveland

Team Antetokounmpos — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905 (G League), Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

First Round
Team Shooting (worth 100 points)

Team Cavs 47

Team Rooks 32

Team Antetokounmpos 20

Second Round
Team Passing (worth 100 points)

Team Antetokounmpos 88 (win on tiebreaker)

Team Rooks 88

Team Cavs 70

Third Round (worth 100 points)
Team Relay

Team Rooks 1:18.5 seconds

Team Cavs advance on 3-pt. tiebreaker vs. Team Antetokounmpos

Final Round
Half-court Shot

Team Cavs def. Team Rooks (Evan Mobley 5.5 seconds)

