NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Results

Sunday Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland Team Rooks — Scottie Barnes, Toronto, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Team Cavs…

Sunday Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland

Team Rooks — Scottie Barnes, Toronto, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City

Team Cavs — Jarret Allen, Cleveland, Darius Garland, Cleveland, Evan Mobley, Cleveland

Team Antetokounmpos — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905 (G League), Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

First Round Team Shooting (worth 100 points)

Team Cavs 47

Team Rooks 32

Team Antetokounmpos 20

Second Round Team Passing (worth 100 points)

Team Antetokounmpos 88 (win on tiebreaker)

Team Rooks 88

Team Cavs 70

Third Round (worth 100 points) Team Relay

Team Rooks 1:18.5 seconds

Team Cavs advance on 3-pt. tiebreaker vs. Team Antetokounmpos

Final Round Half-court Shot

Team Cavs def. Team Rooks (Evan Mobley 5.5 seconds)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.