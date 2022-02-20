CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
NBA All-Star Game MVPs

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 11:01 PM

2022 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2021 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2020 — Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers

2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State

2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2017 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans

2016 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2015 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2014 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2013 — Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers

2012 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2011 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2010 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2009 — Shaquille ONeal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix/L.A. Lakers

2008 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2007 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2006 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2005 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2004 — Shaquille ONeal, L.A. Lakers

2003 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2002 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2000 — Shaquille ONeal/Tim Duncan, L.A. Lakers/San Antonio

1999 — No All-Star Game played

1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 — Glen Rice, Charlotte

1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 — Mitch Richmond, Sacramento

1994 — Scottie Pippen, Chicago

1993 — John Stockton/Karl Malone, Utah

1992 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1991 — Charles Barkley, Philadelphia

1990 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1989 — Karl Malone, Utah

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Tom Chambers, Seattle

1986 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1985 — Ralph Sampson, Houston

1984 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1983 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia

1982 — Larry Bird, Boston

1981 — Tiny Archibald, Boston

1980 — George Gervin, San Antonio

1979 — David Thompson, Denver

1978 — Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves

1977 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia

1976 — Dave Bing, Washington

1975 — Walt Frazier, New York

1974 — Bob Lanier, Detroit

1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston

1972 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers

1971 — Lenny Wilkens, Seattle

1970 — Willis Reed, New York

1969 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1968 — Hal Greer, Philadelphia

1967 — Rick Barry, Golden State

1966 — Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals

1965 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals

1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1963 — Bill Russell, Boston

1962 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1958 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston

1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1955 — Bill Sharman, Boston

1954 — Bob Cousy, Boston

1953 — George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers

1952 — Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors

1951 — Ed Macauley, Boston

