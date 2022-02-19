NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

Saturday Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland First Round Player, Team Pts Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers 28 Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 22 Trae…

Saturday Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland First Round Player, Team Pts Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers 28 Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 22 Trae Young, Atlanta 22 Patty Mills , Brooklyn 21 CJ McCollum, New Orleans 19 Desmond Bane, Memphis 18 Fred Vanvleet, Toronot 16 Zach LaVine, Chicago 14 Finals Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 29 Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers 26 Trae Young, Atlanta 26

