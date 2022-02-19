NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

|Saturday
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland
|First Round
|Player, Team
|Pts
|Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers
|28
|Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
|22
|Trae Young, Atlanta
|22
|Patty Mills , Brooklyn
|21
|CJ McCollum, New Orleans
|19
|Desmond Bane, Memphis
|18
|Fred Vanvleet, Toronot
|16
|Zach LaVine, Chicago
|14
|Finals
|Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
|29
|Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers
|26
|Trae Young, Atlanta
|26
