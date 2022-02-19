CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:51 PM

Saturday
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland
First Round
Player, Team Pts
Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers 28
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 22
Trae Young, Atlanta 22
Patty Mills , Brooklyn 21
CJ McCollum, New Orleans 19
Desmond Bane, Memphis 18
Fred Vanvleet, Toronot 16
Zach LaVine, Chicago 14
Finals
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 29
Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers 26
Trae Young, Atlanta 26

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

