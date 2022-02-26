CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » NBA News » Knicks' Quentin Grimes out…

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes out at least 2 weeks with knee injury

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes will miss at least two weeks with a right knee injury.

Grimes was hurt Friday night in a 115-100 loss to Miami after it appeared he banged knees with another player along the baseline. The Knicks said the injury was a subluxation of his right patella.

The Knicks said Saturday that the guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The first-round pick has averaged 6.3 points in 40 games, including six starts. He likely would have been in line to have his playing time increased late in the season, with Kemba Walker shut down for the season and Derrick Rose recovering from another procedure on his surgically repaired right ankle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up