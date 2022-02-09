Injured Ingles dealt to Portland in three-team trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired injured veteran forward Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz as part…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired injured veteran forward Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade on Wednesday with San Antonio.

The Blazers also got Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from the Jazz, who received Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers and Juancho Hernangomez from the Spurs. Portland sent Tomas Satoransky to San Antonio, which also got a 2027 draft pick from Utah. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Ingles, whose $13 million contract expires at the end of the season, tore the ACL in his left knee last month. In his eighth NBA season, Ingles played 45 games this season with the Jazz, averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

“Today hurts … I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years! I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends. Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching,” Ingles said on Twitter.

Hughes, in his second season, averaged 3.1 points in 14 games for the Jazz this season.

Alexander-Walker and Satoransky were traded to Portland a day earlier in the deal that sent longtime Blazers guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

In addition to McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell were dealt to New Orleans in exchange for Josh Hart, Satoransky, Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft picks.

Alexander-Walker, who has struggled to find consistency in his first three seasons in the league, is averaging 12.8 points this season. Satoransky played in 32 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.4 assists in 15 minutes a game.

