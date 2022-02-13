OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » NBA News » Clippers' Norman Powell out…

Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot.

The team said Sunday that he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday’s loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time.

Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Leonard and George attended Sunday’s Super Bowl in Inglewood together.

Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up