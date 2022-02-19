OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » NBA News » Cavaliers trio wins Skills…

Cavaliers trio wins Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday:

The host Cleveland Cavaliers were the first winners of the revamped Skills Challenge.

Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close out the final portion of the contest in 5.5 seconds.

All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to kick off All-Star Saturday.

The rookie squad of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City was the runner-up in the contest combining shooting, passing and dribbling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex finished third.

The Antetokounmpo brothers clearly enjoyed competing together as a team. There were engaged and all smiles from the outset of the challenge. They were asking the referees for a video review of the end of the passing portion of the event.

Still to come is the 3-point shooting and dunk competitions.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up