Bucks add Ibaka, Pistons get Bagley in 4-team swap

PHOENIX (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade Thursday that also included the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old and was averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds this season with Sacramento.

The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.

Milwaukee also acquired a second-round draft pick from the Kings, a second-round draft pick from Pistons and cash considerations from the Clippers.

Ibaka is a 13-year veteran who is a three-time selection to the All-NBA Defensive Team. The 6-foot-10 center has led the league in blocks four times and he’s second among active players with 1,745 career blocks, though his numbers have tailed off in recent seasons.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer — whose team was in Phoenix for a NBA Finals rematch against the Suns on Thursday — said he hopes Ibaka will be available for the team’s next game against Portland on Monday.

“I hope he is,” Budenholzer said. “It’s a good quirk in the schedule that we don’t have a game for multiple days. We’re fully expecting everything to go well and him to be available.”

Ibaka was averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Clippers, which were his lowest totals since his rookie season. Still, the 32-year-old gives Milwaukee some needed frontcourt depth and championship experience. He won an NBA title as part of the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

