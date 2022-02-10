OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » NBA News » Celtics send Dozier, Bol…

Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics announced they’ve traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic on Thursday in exchange for a protected 2023 second-round pick.

Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Dozier is out for the season following surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee. Bol is recovering from right foot surgery.

Boston entered the day about $3 million over the salary cap as the league’s trade deadline loomed. It was in danger of being hit with the “repeater tax” for being over the cap threshold in three out of four seasons. The 2021-22 salaries of Dozier ($1.9 million) and Bol ($2.1 million) will keep Boston from incurring that luxury tax penalty.

The Celtics (31-25) have won a season-high six straight games and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

CISA looks to build on success of Log4j response with JCDC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up