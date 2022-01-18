CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Pacers lose Turner for…

Pacers lose Turner for at least two weeks with injured foot

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers expect center Myles Turner to miss at least the next two weeks with an injured left foot.

Team officials announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-11 Turner was examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed him with a “stress reaction.” Turner will get treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Pacers said.

He has been one of the league’s top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, winning last season’s blocks title. This season, Turner was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 42 games.

He missed Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with what the team described as a sore left foot and ankle.

Turner also has been rumored to be on the trading bloc for several years. This year’s NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up