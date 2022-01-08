CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
NBA fines Randle $25,000 for ‘egregious’ use of profanity

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews.

The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics.

That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in press conferences and media interviews.

Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.

He explained his actions in an Instagram post Friday, acknowledging that he should have handled things differently.

