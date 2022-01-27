NBA All-Star Starters

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 7:15 PM

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland
Sunday, Feb. 20
Eastern Conference
c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Trae Young, Atlanta

Western Conference
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Ja Morant, Memphis

