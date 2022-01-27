NBA All-Star Starters

|At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|(c-captain)
|Eastern Conference
|Starters
c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Trae Young, Atlanta
|Western Conference
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State
Stephen Curry, Golden State
Ja Morant, Memphis
