CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » NBA News » Lakers' Davis to return…

Lakers’ Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up