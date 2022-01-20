CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Irving fined $25,000 by…

Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland.

Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.

The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant and New York’s Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.

Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn’t changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes who play indoors.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up