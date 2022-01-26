Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s.

With the victory, Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak and pulled off a four-game sweep of the injury-depleted Pacers.

Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points. The Pacers have lost three in a row and seven of nine.

It didn’t take long to see what was coming Wednesday. Charlotte opened the game by scoring 12 of the first 15 points, and clung to a 71-70 halftime lead.

The Hornets opened the third quarter by scoring the first seven points then used a 13-2 spurt to take a 104-82 lead with 4:18 to go.

TIP-INS

Hornets: The Hornets topped their previous record scoring total, set in a 146-143 overtime loss to Houston in November. Charlotte’s 141-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 24, 1993, was the team’s top scoring total in regulation. … Jalen McDaniels (sprained left ankle) didn’t play.

Pacers: Have lost two in a row and six of last eight. … Coach Rick Carlisle has 198 career wins with Pacers and is two away from joining Frank Vogel (250) as only coaches in the franchise’s NBA history with 200. … Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle), Myles Turner (stress reaction in left foot), Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon), T.J. Warren (fractured left foot) and T.J. McConnell (right wrist surgery) were all out.

HAYWARD OUT

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward did not play Wednesday after the team announced he had entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Charlotte coach James Borrego said it’s unclear when the 2017 All-Star might return to action. Hawyard also has been dealing with a sore right foot.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s disruptive, but that’s the nature of the sport and the game and life,” Borrego said. “So we’ll move forward. Obviously, we’ve had a hard time the last year and a half without him so it’s time for someone on the bench to step up.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Return home on Friday to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pacers: At Oklahoma City on Friday.

