Harden ruled out for Brooklyn against the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Portland due to a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Portland due to a hyperextended left knee.

Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Brooklyn’s 121-119 overtime victory at home over San Antonio on Sunday.

Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The late scratch marked the fifth game that Harden has missed this season.

Joining Harden on the Nets’ injury report was former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right foot and also missed the game against the Spurs.

Brooklyn was expected to have Kyrie Irving for the second time this season. The seven-time All-Star has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is barred from playing in New York due to the city’s vaccine mandate, but he has resumed playing with the Nets on the road.

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but was postponed because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.