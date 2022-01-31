CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » NBA News » Blazers' Little to have…

Blazers’ Little to have surgery, will miss rest of season

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Little was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team announced he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in Florida on Tuesday.

Little appeared in 42 games this season for the Blazers with 23 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season.

He took advantage of increased playing time in January, averaging 13.1 points with 5.7 rebounds for the month.

Little, 21, is in his third NBA season after being selected by the Blazers with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina.

The Blazers (21-29, 10th place Western Conference) have been beset by injuries and absences this season. Star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined because of a lingering abdominal injury at the start of the new year and eventually underwent surgery. There is no timetable for his return.

Starter CJ McCollum recently returned after missing 17 games with a collapsed right lung. Center Cody Zeller had surgery on his right knee last week and will be reevaluated in two months.

Other players have missed time because of more minor injuries and the league’s COVID-19 protocols. In all, the Blazers have used 14 different lineups this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up