CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » NBA News » Bey, Cunningham key Pistons'…

Bey, Cunningham key Pistons’ rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night.

After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid.

Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.

Stewart’s layup gave the Pistons their first lead with 5:19 left. He missed a chance at a three-point play, but Cunningham got the offensive rebound and hit a 3-pointer to put Detroit ahead 102-98. Cunningham 3-pointer moved Detroit’s run to 20-2 and made it 109-100 with 2:24 left.

Cleveland led 88-84 going into the fourth quarter, and Isaac Okoro’s 3-pointer made it 98-89 with nine minutes to play, but the Cavaliers only scored six more points.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Dropped to 10-4 in January.

Pistons: Detroit’s 84 points in the first three quarters were more than it scored in its last meeting with Cleveland — a 98-78 road loss on Nov. 21

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up