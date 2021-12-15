CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Rockets coach Silas being treated for dehydration

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 8:39 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rockets coach Stephen Silas was treated for dehydration in the locker room after leaving the court during their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Silas motioned to assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the first quarter. He remained in the locker room for the remainder of the first half.

The Rockets said Silas was receiving fluids from their medical staff. Lucas continued to serve as acting coach when they returned to the floor for the third quarter.

Silas, 48, is in his second season in charge of Houston and has a 26-73 record. He is the son of longtime NBA coach and Celtics big man Paul Silas.

