CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Nets without 5 players…

Nets without 5 players for NBA’s health and safety protocols

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will be without five players, including starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Those two, along with Jevon Carter and James Johnson, were added to the injury report Tuesday morning for the Nets’ home game against Toronto. Paul Millsap was placed in health and safety protocols on Monday.

It could leave the Nets with just 10 players available for their five-game homestand – though perhaps even fewer after they added Kevin Durant to the injury report with right ankle soreness.

The Nets have been playing short-handed all season after Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, making him unable to play home games because of a New York vaccine mandate. The team decided not to let him play solely in road games.

The NBA postponed two Chicago Bulls games this week because 10 of their players were in health and safety protocols.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up