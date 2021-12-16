CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Missing 7 due to coronavirus protocols, Nets sign Galloway

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, missing seven players because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, signed veteran guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract Thursday.

The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report for their home game Thursday against Philadelphia, leaving them with the minimum eight required to start a game.

So they brought in Galloway, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He has played for five teams in seven NBA seasons.

Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry are all in health and safety protocols, along with Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson. They could miss all four Nets home games this week.

Brooklyn remains without Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in New York because he hasn’t met the city’s vaccine mandate. Starting swingman Joe Harris is recovering from ankle surgery.

