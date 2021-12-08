CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Blazers’ McCollum has collapsed lung, out indefinitely

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 12:39 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team said Tuesday.

McCollum was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers’ 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He was listed as probable with a rib contusion for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not play in the 102-90 loss.

McCollum’s condition was revealed by a CT scan, the team said.

He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

McCollum’s injury is one of several to befall the struggling Blazers. All-Star Damian Lillard has missed four games with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Backup point guard Anfernee Simons is out with a right ankle sprain, while forward Nassir Little has missed four games with a left ankle sprain.

Guard Ben McLemore left the game against the Clippers with a bruised hip. Center Cody Zeller has a bruised right quad.

