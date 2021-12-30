CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Prince George's Co. | New testing site in Falls Church | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » NBA News » Barcelona's COVID-19 outbreak swells…

Barcelona’s COVID-19 outbreak swells to 10 players

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad swelled to 10 on Thursday, potentially jeopardizing the team’s return to league play after Spain’s winter break of nearly two weeks.

Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19, Barcelona said. They are self-isolating at home and the team said they were “in good health.”

The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating.

Barcelona is also depleted by injuries going into Sunday’s match at Mallorca in seventh place.

Real Madrid said Wednesday that four players — Vinicius Jr., Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga — tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against Getafe.

During the break, Dest and Vinicius had posted photos on Instagram of their respective trips to Miami. They included court-side photos at a Miami Heat basketball game and pictures with star Jimmy Butler. Vinicius’ account included one of him with Heat guard Tyler Herro. They all wore masks in the photos.

On Wednesday, the Heat was unable to meet the NBA’s requirement of eight available players for the game against San Antonio, leading to it being postponed. Miami had 12 players listed as out because of a combination of injuries and positive virus tests.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Military housing advocacy group sees miles of work ahead after Balfour Beatty plea

Federal judge rejects Oklahoma lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up