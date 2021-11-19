CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Warriors’ Curry sits out against Pistons with bruised hip

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:58 PM

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was out of the lineup against the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised hip, a night after scoring 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland.

The NBA-leading Warriors also were without Draymond Green on Friday night because of a bruised thigh. He had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Golden State’s Otto Porter missed the game with a foot injury, and Andre Iguodala was out for a second straight game with a sore right knee.

Playing with a bruised left hip, Curry finished 15 of 27 from the field against the Cavs and the two-time MVP increased his NBA-best scoring average to 29.5 points.

When Detroit coach Dwane Casey was asked about the Warriors sitting out, he said it should bother the Pistons.

