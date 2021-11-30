CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Suns’ Devin Booker leaves game with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:11 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker injured his left hamstring on Tuesday night and the team says he won’t return to the game against the Golden State Warriors.

The 25-year-old Booker has appeared in every game this season, averaging nearly 24 points per game. It was unclear when the two-time All-Star got hurt, but he went to the locker room in the second quarter.

The injury puts a damper on an intriguing early-season matchup. The Warriors have the NBA’s best record at 18-2 while the Suns are 17-3 and riding a 16-game winning streak that’s lasted more than a month.

Booker had 10 points and two rebounds before his injury. The Suns had a 56-54 halftime lead.

