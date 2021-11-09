Mitchell scores 27, Jazz pull away to beat Hawks 110-98

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-98 victory over…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points apiece for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert grabbed 14 rebounds. Utah shot 51% from the field to beat Atlanta for the second time in five days.

Kevin Huerter scored 28 points and Trae Young added 27 for the Hawks. Cam Reddish had 16 points, while Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta lost despite shooting 51% from 3-point range.

The Jazz scored baskets on seven straight possessions at one point in the second quarter and shot 12 of 18 from the field during the period to break open a close game.

Mitchell and Mike Conley bookended an 8-0 spurt with 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 62-45 lead heading into the final minute before halftime.

Atlanta nearly erased the deficit entirely with an 11-2 run to open the third quarter. John Collins, Huerter, and Young hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to punctuate the spurt and trim Utah’s lead to 64-61.

Mitchell took over to prevent the Hawks from taking their first lead since the first quarter. He made a pair of baskets and fed Gobert for a dunk to help the Jazz extend their lead to 75-64.

Huerter hit a fadeaway jumper as Atlanta cut the deficit to 82-75. Mitchell and Royce O’Neale drove for back-to-back layups to ignite a 13-2 run that snuffed out the Hawks’ comeback attempt. Conley capped the run with a layup that put Utah ahead 95-77.

Atlanta made one last run and cut the deficit to 100-93 after Lou Williams sank a 3-pointer and fed Capela for an alley-oop layup. That’s as close as the Hawks got. Back-to-back 3s from Mitchell and Clarkson, followed by a turnaround hook shot from Hassan Whiteside, boosted the Jazz lead to 108-93 with 5:19 left.

TIP INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) did not dress for Atlanta. … Huerter made six 3-pointers, tying his career high.

Jazz: Conley made at least one 3-pointer for a 52nd consecutive game. … Bogdanovic went 4 of 4 on free throws and is shooting 95.7% from the line through 12 games. … Utah finished with a 42-34 advantage in rebounds.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the Nuggets on Friday.

Jazz: Host Indiana on Thursday.

