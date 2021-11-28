HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » NBA News » Magic's Carter, Heat's Dedmon…

Magic’s Carter, Heat’s Dedmon fined by NBA

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA on Sunday.

Carter was fined $35,000 for “ forcefully throwing ” his protective glasses at a game official in the Magic’s loss at Cleveland on Saturday night. He received a technical foul and was ejected with 2:09 remaining.

Dedmon was docked $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from the team bench into the spectator stands Saturday night in a victory at Chicago. He was assessed a technical foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up