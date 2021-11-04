CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell out with ankle sprain vs Hawks

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 8:22 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell did not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle.

Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He returned in the second half and finished with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory.

Mitchell insisted the injury wasn’t serious or related to a severe ankle sprain last season that caused him to miss the final 16 games of the regular season and the playoff opener.

But the Jazz were taking no chances, deciding to sit Mitchell in Atlanta as they started a three-game road trip.

“We’re conservative and diligent about those types of things,” coach Quin Snyder said. “I think Donovan is in a good place mentally, and we will make sure that he’s in a good place physically and he’ll be back.”

Joe Ingles started in place of Mitchell at guard.

