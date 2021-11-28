HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 8:24 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests Sunday confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks.

Bogdanovic had to be helped off the floor midway through the second period of Saturday night’s 99-90 loss to New York. He did not return.

The Hawks said Sunday an MRI confirmed the sprain and Bogdanovic’s status will be updated in about two weeks.

Forward Cam Reddish also left the game against the Knicks in the second quarter after aggravating an injury to his left wrist.

The Hawks have not ruled Reddish out for Wednesday’s game at Indiana. The team says Reddish’s status will be determined by how he responds to treatment.

