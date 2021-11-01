Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » NBA News » DeRozan scores 37 as…

DeRozan scores 37 as Bulls beat Celtics 128-114 to reach 6-1

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka’s first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.

The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over 8 minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.

The Celtics led 35-31 near the end of the first quarter before DeRozan ran off nine straight points, scoring 11 during a 15-0 run that gave Chicago a 46-35 lead. But Brown scored the next 10 on his own — hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a one-point game.

After Dosunmu’s layup, Brown hit another 3, then Smart made one of his own and the Celtics made it an eight-point lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart appeared to hurt his leg during the third quarter but gave a thumbs-up to the bench and remained in the game. … Boston’s Robert Williams limped off the court and straight to the locker room after a collision in the third quarter. He returned to the bench for the start of the fourth, and the team said he tweaked his hip.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Play in Orlando on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up