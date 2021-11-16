CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » NBA News » Cavs rookie Mobley to…

Cavs rookie Mobley to miss weeks with right elbow sprain

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter under the basket. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff called the injury “a freak thing” because it happened on a common play.

The Cavs said an MRI taken Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain. Mobley will begin treatment and rehab and the team estimates his return to the court in “approximately 2-4 weeks.”

Mobley’s loss is a major blow to the Cavs as he’s helped them get off to a surprisingly strong start at 9-6. The 20-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

The Cavs have been dealing with an assortment of injuries lately.

Leading scorer Collin Sexton remains sidelined with a meniscus tear in his left knee. The Cavs have not updated his status in a week.

Also, center Jarrett Allen missed Monday’s game with an illness and will not make the trip to play at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen recently cleared the NBA’s health protocols and are working on their conditioning before playing. Bickerstaff said it’s possible Love could return against the Nets.

After Mobley got hurt, the Cavs finished with just nine players against the Celtics.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up