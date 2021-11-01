Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Cavs’ Love placed in health protocols, out indefinitely

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 4:05 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Monday’s game at Charlotte — and likely several more.

It’s not known if Love is still with the team.

The Cavaliers provided a brief statement on Love as they got ready to play the finale of a five-game road trip, saying only that “further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.”

The 33-year-old Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Cleveland this season in a reserve role. He played 20 minutes and scored 11 points in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Love has been with the Cavs since 2014. He has been slowed by injuries the past few seasons and hasn’t played more than 59 game since 2016, when he appeared in 60 and helped Cleveland win an NBA title.

