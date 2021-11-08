CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 2:21 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.

Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland’s 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season.

The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery, and that Sexton’s status will updated accordingly.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.

With Sexton out, Ricky Rubio could get more more playing time for coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The 31-year-old Rubio came off the bench against the Knicks and scored a career-high 37 points, dropping a career-best eight 3-pointers.

The Cavs host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

