Coronavirus News: FDA authorizes vaccine for kids | Masks back in Montgomery County? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NBA News » Trae Young fined $15,000…

Trae Young fined $15,000 for making contact with referee

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a referee.

The star guard was penalized for his actions with 6:41 left in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 122-111 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Young was driving left and bumped by defender Raul Neto, his momentum carrying him across the baseline after he missed the shot but didn’t earn a foul call. As he ran back onto the court, Young bumped his arm into official Ben Taylor, who called him for a technical foul.

Young is one of the players who was expected to lose out on some foul calls he previously received after the NBA emphasized this season cutting down on calls against defenders when the offensive player initiated the contact.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up