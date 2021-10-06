Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Pacers deal injured Sumner to Nets, sign Wanamaker to deal

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 4:25 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.

Sumner tore the his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13. The former Xavier star posted had his best season in 2020-21, averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — along with 0.9 assists. He was Indiana’s second-round pick in 2017.

The 25-year-old Vaulet was Charlotte’s second-round pick in 2015 but has played overseas since then. His rights were eventually traded to Brooklyn.

After playingin his home country of Argentina and the last two seasons in Spain, Vaulet has a deal to play in Greece this season.

Indiana also signed NBA veteran Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. The 32-year-old guard split his time with Golden State and Charlotte last season with combined averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

