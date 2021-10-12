Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Nets say Irving won't…

Nets say Irving won’t play until he can do it full time

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games.

The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.

Under a New York mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.

Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being able to perform with the team.

“Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” Marks said in a statement.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

General Ray Odierno: An appreciation

GAO finds agencies mostly managed telework network security with a few holes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up