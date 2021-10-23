Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night.

Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020.

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 24 points and went 6 of 15 from 3-point range, becoming the Kings’ franchise leader in 3s.

Utah led by one going into the fourth quarter but went on runs of 10-0 and 6-0 before closing the game on a 15-6 burst.

Gobert took only seven shots but came up big when it counted, scoring seven points over the final 3 1/2 minutes. He converted an alley-oop dunk, made two free throws and had a three-point play after getting fouled by Hield. Bojan Bogdanovic followed with a 3-pointer, Mitchell made a free throw and Conley sank a pair.

The Jazz trailed most of the first half and were down late in the third quarter before Jordan Clarkson made a pair of 3s, including one with 0.2 seconds remaining to put the Jazz up 81-80.

Both teams got off to sluggish starts and the Kings trailed by six before going on a 15-0 run. Davion Mitchell capped that stretch when he grabbed the ball from Donovan Mitchell, then fed Terence Davis for a layup that made it 33-24.

INGLES EJECTED

Utah’s Joe Ingles was ejected with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter after being charged with a flagrant-2 foul. Ingles was near the basket when Davion Mitchell missed a dunk attempt and crashed to the court. Ingles was initially whistled for a defensive foul but the call was changed after review.

RECORD BREAKER

Hield has 1,076 career 3-pointers. He came into the night tied with Peja Stojakovic atop the Kings’ all-time list.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert and coach Quin Snyder picked up technical fouls within a 98-second span in the third quarter. … Rudy Gay (right heel) did not play.

Kings: Barnes, coming off a career-high 36 points against Portland, made his first two 3s and had eight points in the first quarter. … Moe Harkless received treatment for his left hip injury before the game and was held out. … Fox came out after appearing to injure his left shoulder early in the second quarter but returned.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Denver on Tuesday.

Kings: Host the Warriors on Sunday night. Sacramento lost two of three against Golden State a year ago but won at Golden 1 Center, 141-119.

