Holiday leaves Bucks’ season opener with bruised right heel

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 8:58 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday left the defending champions’ season opener Tuesday night with a bruised right heel.

Holiday had scored 12 points before leaving in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s game with the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks announced he wouldn’t return to the game.

George Hill replaced Holiday in the lineup to open the second half.

Holiday played 18 minutes and shot 5 of 7 from the floor to help the Bucks take a 66-59 halftime lead.

The Bucks already are playing without guard Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and forwards Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye (calf). DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat last season.

