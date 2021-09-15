Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
WNBA-leading Sun rout Liberty 98-69 for 13th straight win

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 9:11 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner also scored 18 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 98-69 on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory.

Jones completed her league-leading 17th double-double in the third quarter.

DiJonai Carrington added 14 points and Brionna Jones had 13 for Connecticut (25-6). The Sun got a season-high 36 points from their bench. Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 points and Jasmine Thomas had 10.

Alyssa Thomas, who has been out this season with an Achilles’ injury suffered in January, scored six points in 17 minutes for Connecticut.

Natasha Howard had 25 points and eight rebounds for New York (11-20), which has lost eight games in a row. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, and Sabrina Ionescu had 12.

