Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Ogunbowale, Wings keep LA…

Ogunbowale, Wings keep LA from playoffs 87-84, Liberty in

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and the Dallas Wings closed the WNBA regular season on Sunday with an 87-84 win over Los Angeles, which kept the Sparks out of the playoffs, giving the No. 8 seed to the New York Liberty.

With Los Angeles and Washington losing on the final day, idle New York (12-20) got into the postseason by holding the Liberty holding the three-way tiebreaker. New York will play a first-round, single-elimination game at Phoenix on Thursday.

The Wings (14-18) were locked into the seventh seed and play at No. 6 Chicago on Thursday.

The Wings led 44-41 at the half and stretched the lead to 13 early in the fourth quarter before the Sparks responded with nine straight points. Twice Ogunbowale knocked down 3-pointers to restore the lead to seven. The teams traded scores but Allisha Gray missed two free throws — Dallas was 17 of 17 before that — with 7.4 seconds left, giving L.A. one last chance.

The Sparks were 13 of 26 from 3-point range until Erica Wheeler, who scored 22 points, missed a final, tying attempt in the closing seconds.

Marina Mabrey scored 16 points for the Wings. Dallas also got a boost from Isabelle Harrison, who missed the previous four games because of virus protocol. She scored 14 points.

Nneka Ogwumike kept Los Angeles in the game, hitting two of her season-high four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds. Te’a Cooper led the Sparks with 24 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up