Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » NBA fines Warriors owner…

NBA fines Warriors owner Lacob $50,000 for Simmons comments

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard.

“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said this week. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know.

“He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond (Green). Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up