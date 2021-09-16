Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Mavericks sign free agent…

Mavericks sign free agent Ntilikina, top-10 pick in 2017

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent Frank Ntilikina on Thursday, adding the guard picked one spot before their selection of Dennis Smith Jr. in the top 10 of the 2017 draft.

Ntilikina spent four years with the New York Knicks, who drafted him eighth overall four years ago. Smith went ninth to the Mavericks, who traded the point guard to the Knicks a year and a half later in the blockbuster deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas.

The 23-year-old Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 assists with the Knicks. Born in Belgium, he moved to France when he was 3 and began his professional career in 2015 in a French pro league.

Ntilikina played in the Tokyo Olympics for France, which lost to the U.S. in the gold medal game.

The Mavericks have focused on guards in free agency, adding veterans Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock as they continue to build around star point guard Luka Doncic. Dallas also re-signed shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up