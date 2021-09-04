CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Griner scores 22, hits rare 3 in Phoenix’s 8th straight win

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 3:31 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 on Saturday for the Mercury’s eighth straight victory.

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham’s two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, to build a 76-53 lead. Indiana was held to just nine points in the quarter, while Phoenix scored 36.

Phoenix was 1 of 11 from distance in the first half, but made 11 of 11 free throws to stay within 44-40. The Mercury made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third to take control.

Griner made her fifth career 3-pointer, in her 13th 20-point game this season, and Brianna Turner grabbed 11 rebounds for Phoenix (17-10). Diana Taurasi was 1 for 6 from the field in 23 minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-20) with 18 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 17.

Kelsey Mitchell scored eight consecutive Indiana points in the first quarter, and she finished the half with 14.

