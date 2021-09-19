Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Champion Sun win 14th…

Champion Sun win 14th straight, defeat Dream 84-64

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA regular season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64 on Sunday.

The Sun 26-6) finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. The Dream (8-24) did not make the playoffs.

MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. The third All-Star for the Sun, DeWanna Bonner, left the game after two minutes with a tight back and did not return.

Connecticut led 46-37 at the half and spent the second half with a double-figure lead after Jasmine Thomas made back-to-back baskets for a 53-40 lead.

The Sun went 8 of 21 from 3-point range while the Dream were 2 of 20.

Courtney Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream, who were outrebounded 48-33.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up