Twin towers in Philly; 76ers sign center Andre Drummond

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 3:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond, a two-time All-Star, will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of just three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block last season.

“We’re excited to add a veteran player of his caliber to our roster and look forward to the impact he’ll make this season,” said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who announced the signing.

