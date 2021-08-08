2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Raptors re-sign restricted free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr.

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 11:43 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors re-signed restricted free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr. to a multiyear contract Sunday.

The 22-year-old Trent split last season with Portland and Toronto, averaging 15.3 points and 31.1 minutes in 58 games. He was dealt to Toronto with Rodney Hood in the deal that sent Norman Powell to Portland at the trade deadline.

The former Duke player has averaged 11.0 points in 134 games in three NBA seasons.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

