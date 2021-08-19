CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » NBA News » Pistons re-sign guard Hamidou Diallo

Pistons re-sign guard Hamidou Diallo

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 10:09 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration.

In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games.

The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

