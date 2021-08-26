CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Joneses lead Sun past Sparks for 7th straight win

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 9:33 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72 on Thursday night for the Sun’s seventh straight victory.

Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within 74-70 and after a DeWanna Bonner turnover, Erica Wheeler converted a layup at 29.3 for a two-point deficit.

Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left.

Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut (19-6), which sits atop the WNBA standings. Thomas also had six assists and four steals.

Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles (10-15), which faces Connecticut on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike and Wheeler each added 13 points and Brittney Sykes had 11.

Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run in the first half and led 39-36 at the break.

