CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NBA News » Jones has 16 points…

Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, Sun win 8th in a row

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eight straight game and 20th of the season, beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night.

The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (20-6). Kaila Charles had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10.

Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks (10-16), who were without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Mia Coffey had 12.

The Sparks got off to a fast start, taking a 21-16 lead after one quarter, but Connecticut answered with a 24-point second quarter for a 40-37 lead.

Connecticut held a commanding advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Sparks 38-18, but was just 5 of 20 from beyond 3-point range.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up