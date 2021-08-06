2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Hawks re-sign veteran Lou Williams for 1-year, $5 million

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 8:08 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks re-signed backup point guard Lou Williams to a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.

Williams will return as Trae Young’s backup next season after averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists in 66 games — 24 with the Hawks and 42 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Williams, a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man Award, “proved invaluable to our team after we acquired him last season, providing scoring, ballhandling and leadership off our bench.”

Williams has played 17 NBA seasons, including two stints with Atlanta. He also has played with Philadelphia, Toronto, the LA Lakers, Houston and the Clippers. He has averaged 14.3 points and 3.5 assists.

Williams won Sixth Man Awards in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The Hawks also have re-signed power forward John Collins to a five-year, $125 million contract. Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension that starts in 2022. The team confirmed each deal on Friday.

